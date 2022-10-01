LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Update

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVMUY. UBS Group decreased their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($842.86) to €723.00 ($737.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €825.00 ($841.84) to €840.00 ($857.14) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. HSBC lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $786.86.

LVMUY traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $117.50. 343,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $112.04 and a 12 month high of $171.91.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

