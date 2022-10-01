Lynch Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,025 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.1% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 73.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 12,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 32.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.1% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 45,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW traded down $7.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 414.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $447.25 and a 200 day moving average of $473.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $367.71 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.