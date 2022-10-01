Lynch Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,275 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $63.36. 81,664,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,050,944. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

