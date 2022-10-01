Lynch Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,800 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 16,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $826,588.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582,736.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $826,588.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582,736.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $86,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,778 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,308.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,349,396. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,223,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average of $76.40. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

