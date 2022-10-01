Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 251,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Maiden Price Performance

NASDAQ:MHLD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. 44,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,540. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. Maiden has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $187.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get Maiden alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Maiden during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Maiden during the second quarter worth $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maiden Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.