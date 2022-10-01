Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Down 35.5% in September

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Malayan Banking Berhad Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MLYBY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 2,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $9.00.
About Malayan Banking Berhad
