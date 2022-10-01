Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Down 35.5% in September

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Malayan Banking Berhad Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MLYBY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 2,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

About Malayan Banking Berhad

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

