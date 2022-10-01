Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918,958 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.88% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $63,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after buying an additional 8,420,492 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,198,000 after purchasing an additional 962,082 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,902,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,785,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 3,117.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 499,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 484,257 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

NASDAQ MRVI traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

