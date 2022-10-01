Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Marine Products Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $289.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.81 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 31.97%.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Marine Products by 2.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

