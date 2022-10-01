MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $2.41

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.25. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 619 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

MarketWise Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $128.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 81,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $207,261.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,282,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,829.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 787,749 shares of company stock worth $2,086,673 over the last three months. 22.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in MarketWise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Further Reading

