MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $2.41

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.25. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 619 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.
MarketWise Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 81,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $207,261.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,282,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,829.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 787,749 shares of company stock worth $2,086,673 over the last three months. 22.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in MarketWise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
MarketWise Company Profile
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
Further Reading
