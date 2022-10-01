Maro (MARO) 1-Day Volume Hits $111,651.00

Maro (MARO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. Maro has a market cap of $18.48 million and approximately $111,651.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maro

Maro’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. Maro’s total supply is 753,488,721 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#.

Maro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

