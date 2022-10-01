Mask Network Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $115.50 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00005982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mask Network has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $115.50 million and approximately $15.31 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010941 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/MaskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mask Network is mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.