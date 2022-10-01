MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.51 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $342.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.79.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 66.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
