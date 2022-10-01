MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.51 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $342.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.79.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCFT. Raymond James lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 66.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

