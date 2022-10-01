Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in September

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.2 days.

Mayne Pharma Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MAYNF remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Friday. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Mayne Pharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Products, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

