MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the August 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.4 days.

MCAN Mortgage Price Performance

MCAN Mortgage stock remained flat at 10.67 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 12.17. MCAN Mortgage has a 52-week low of 10.67 and a 52-week high of 15.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAMTF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

