MDsquare Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (TMED)

MDsquare (TMED) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. MDsquare has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $23,426.00 worth of MDsquare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MDsquare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MDsquare has traded 247.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDsquare Profile

MDsquare’s launch date was October 20th, 2018. MDsquare’s total supply is 28,000,000,000 coins. MDsquare’s official message board is medium.com/@mdsquare. MDsquare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. MDsquare’s official website is www.mdsqr.io/en.html.

Buying and Selling MDsquare

According to CryptoCompare, “TMED remote health care platform is designed to enable medical institutions to effectively utilize medical resources to provide health care beyond the time, physical distance constraints. This has the objective of expanding the medical market.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MDsquare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MDsquare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MDsquare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

