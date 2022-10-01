Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Mediclinic International (LON:MDC – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 504 ($6.09) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 460 ($5.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 464 ($5.61) target price on shares of Mediclinic International in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Mediclinic International Stock Performance

LON MDC opened at GBX 493 ($5.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,460.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 494.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 431.34. Mediclinic International has a twelve month low of GBX 286.40 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 503.50 ($6.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85.

About Mediclinic International

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

