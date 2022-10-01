MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.61

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.40. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 464,973 shares traded.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.82.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.92% and a negative net margin of 80.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 632,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 213,250 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

