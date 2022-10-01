Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MHUA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile
