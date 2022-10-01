Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MHUA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles.

