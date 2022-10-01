Meliora (MORA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $344,989.00

Meliora (MORA) traded down 27.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Meliora has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. One Meliora coin can currently be purchased for $0.0877 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meliora has a market capitalization of $344,989.00 and approximately $37,029.00 worth of Meliora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Meliora

Meliora’s genesis date was February 26th, 2021. Meliora’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins. The official website for Meliora is meliora.finance. Meliora’s official Twitter account is @meliorafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meliora

According to CryptoCompare, “The Meliora Utility Token (MORA) is a native utility token for the Maliora platform and itself has multiple forms of utility, essentially being the cornerstone of the present and future ecosystem. MORA is an ERC20 token and it has four main utilities which are passive income, fee discount, revenue-generating and governance.”

