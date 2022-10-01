Meltwater (OTCMKTS:MWTRF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in September

Meltwater (OTCMKTS:MWTRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the August 31st total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Meltwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

