Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) PT Lowered to C$1.60 at Raymond James

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance
CVE:MNO opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.02.
About Meridian Mining UK Societas
