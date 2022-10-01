MesChain Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (MES)

MesChain (MES) traded 37% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, MesChain has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. MesChain has a total market cap of $158,667.70 and approximately $2,604.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MesChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003379 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010844 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069802 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10671092 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
MesChain Profile
MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES and its Facebook page is accessible here. MesChain’s official website is www.meschain.io.
Buying and Selling MesChain
