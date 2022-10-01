Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.31

Shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.31 and traded as low as $7.48. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 3,462 shares trading hands.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXE. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 394.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 118,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 94,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

