MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Up 20.8% in September

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,873. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

MFS Special Value Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.0396 dividend. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

