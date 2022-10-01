MIB Coin Market Cap Reaches $105,628.38 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $105,628.38 and $547.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00014682 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Golfrochain (GOLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 453,340,052 coins and its circulating supply is 176,038,124 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.