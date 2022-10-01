Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141,600 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for 3.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Microchip Technology worth $177,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Insider Activity

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.03. 4,281,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,745. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

