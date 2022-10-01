Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.14 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 38,917,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,174,060. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.