Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.06)-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.61.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

