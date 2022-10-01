Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Further Reading

