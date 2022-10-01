Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Buys 71 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 1.5% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $181.14 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.16 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.36 and a 200 day moving average of $218.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.