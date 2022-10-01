Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 383.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,211 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $194.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.29. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.73 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.70.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

