Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $10.86 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,275 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up about 1.4% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $130.55 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $130.35 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

