Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $58.30 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

