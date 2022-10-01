Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after purchasing an additional 722,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after acquiring an additional 99,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.64.

Insider Activity at Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

