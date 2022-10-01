Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $470.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

