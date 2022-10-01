Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after buying an additional 2,365,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,664,000 after buying an additional 1,794,762 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Exelon Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

