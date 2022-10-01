Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Midwest Trading Down 6.6 %

MDWT traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 35,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,402. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 million, a P/E ratio of -77.82 and a beta of -0.07. Midwest has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $42.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51.

In other Midwest news, major shareholder Knott Partners Lp purchased 2,037 shares of Midwest stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,740.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Midwest stock. Knott David M Jr boosted its holdings in Midwest Holding Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Rating ) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Midwest comprises approximately 1.8% of Knott David M Jr’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Knott David M Jr owned approximately 9.46% of Midwest worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Midwest to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

