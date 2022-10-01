Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Trading 2.1% Higher

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.19. 182,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 133,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $275.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 1,557,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $13,564,483.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,315,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,584,538.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Featured Stories

