Minter HUB (HUB) Price Reaches $15.79 on Exchanges

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. Minter HUB has a total market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One Minter HUB coin can now be purchased for $15.79 or 0.00081845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,292.40 or 1.00026964 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065270 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065268 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00083017 BTC.

Minter HUB Profile

Minter HUB is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minter HUB

According to CryptoCompare, “Hub puts identity data back into the hands of users and gives people a new level of economic opportunity and financial freedom. By encoding identity and reputation on the blockchain, Hub is the next digital identity protocol that is interoperable across multiple platforms. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using US dollars.

