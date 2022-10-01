MIPS AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MIPS AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of MIPS AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

MIPS AB (publ) Price Performance

MPZAF opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. MIPS AB has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $57.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.89.

MIPS AB (publ) Company Profile

MIPS AB (publ) manufactures and sells helmet-based safety systems in North America, Europe, Sweden, Asia, and Australia. It offers sports helmets for biking, skiing and snowboarding, equestrian, team sports, climbing, and white water rafting; and road motorcycle and motocross helmets. The company also provides safety helmets for industrial use, and legal enforcement and armed forces.

