Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $215,000 Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 438,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,853,000 after buying an additional 179,050 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

