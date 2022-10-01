Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases 500 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $202.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.96 and its 200 day moving average is $226.27.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Cowen lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

