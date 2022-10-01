Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 230 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $128.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.79.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 126.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.67.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

