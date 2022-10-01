Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 219,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,381,524 shares.The stock last traded at $2.24 and had previously closed at $2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

About Mizuho Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

