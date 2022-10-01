Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 219,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,381,524 shares.The stock last traded at $2.24 and had previously closed at $2.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.