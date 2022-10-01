MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.75

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.75 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.27), with a volume of 403241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.25 ($0.27).

MJ Hudson Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of £43.98 million and a PE ratio of -6.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Odi Lahav acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £40,500 ($48,936.68).

About MJ Hudson Group

MJ Hudson Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through Advisory, Outsourcing, Data & Analytics, and Organic Investments segments.

