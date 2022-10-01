Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Down 8%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.01 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.14). 218,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 500,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.15).

Mkango Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £23.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About Mkango Resources

(Get Rating)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.