MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Short Interest Update

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 919,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Insider Activity

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $81.50 and a 52 week high of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.26.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

