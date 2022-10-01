MobieCoin (MBX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

MobieCoin (MBX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. MobieCoin has a market cap of $2.02 million and $20,019.00 worth of MobieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MobieCoin has traded down 41.1% against the dollar. One MobieCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MobieCoin Coin Profile

MobieCoin’s launch date was June 8th, 2019. MobieCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mobie_Pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MobieCoin is https://reddit.com/r/MobiePay. MobieCoin’s official website is mobie.io.

MobieCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiePay is a way for both consumers and merchants to utilize mobile wallets, perform transactions using both fiat and cryptocurrency, all while earning rewards.The fuel which allows to Mobie ecosystem function is the integrated payment & rewards token called MobieCoin. This token is the core technology powering the platforms and is an exchangeable, tradeable asset that will become a global currency, frictionlessly usable across borders. MobieCoin acts as a universal rewards token providing a frictionless loyalty program for all Mobie merchants and partners.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobieCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobieCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobieCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

