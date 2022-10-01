Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Momentus Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of MNTSW opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22. Momentus has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Momentus in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Momentus by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Momentus by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 759,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter.

