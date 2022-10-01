Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Momentus Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of MNTSW opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22. Momentus has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentus
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Momentus in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Momentus by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Momentus by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 759,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Momentus (MNTSW)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.