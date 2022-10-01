MoneySwap Hits One Day Volume of $210,568.00 (MSWAP)

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. MoneySwap has a market capitalization of $652,300.00 and $210,568.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MoneySwap has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoneySwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MoneySwap Coin Profile

MoneySwap launched on October 30th, 2020. MoneySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. MoneySwap’s official Twitter account is @money__swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. MoneySwap’s official website is www.moneyswap.io.

Buying and Selling MoneySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneySwap was created for the DeFi business by the GoMoney2 (GOM2) project team located at MOON LABS PTE.LTD in Singapore. GoMoney2 is a utility token used as a payment method in AnimalGo ecosystem. MoneySwap may be provided in the form of airdrops or rewards to holders in conjunction with GoMoney2 tokens. MoneySwap has deposit, reward, and swap pool functions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoneySwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoneySwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoneySwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

